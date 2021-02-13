The Arlington School, in St. Johnsbury, recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Hanna Cassidy, Skyleigh Bragdon-Dubray, Travis Britch, KoRee Dalton, Micheal Davidson, TJ Degreenia, Kali Dixon, Justin Knowles, Haili Maxton, Kylee Skinner, Dezeray Stone and Aryeh Whitchurch.
Honors
Lauren Bassett, Travis Forgues, Lydia Garfield, Cealo Jillie, Renee Russell, Kaytlynn Sargent, Waylon Simons, Andy Smith, RJ Sorrell, Thomas Stewart and William Wright.
