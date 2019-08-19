Classes resume at The Arlington School in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 27. The following is the van route schedule for the 2019-20 school year.
AM: 7:30, Paul’s Whistle Stop; 7:40, 549 US Route 5; 8, Arlington School.
PM: 2:40, Arlington School; 2:55, 549 US Route 5; 3:05, Paul’s Whistle Stop.
