LANCASTER, NH — Protecting the health, education and welfare of the community’s children is the mission of the North County Back Pack Program of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster. Once again, throughout the school year nearly 200 students in five elementary schools — Whitefield, Lancaster, Groveton, Stark and Stratford — will benefit from bags of nourishing food provided for weekends and holidays. Their back packs assure that they will return to their classrooms on Monday well nourished and prepared to thrive in their classrooms and to concentrate their best efforts on their educational programs.
The Back Pack Program’s continued success is made possible by the support of the Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Trust, the New Hampshire Food Bank, contributions raised and appropriated at the annual Town Meeting by the five towns whose schools it serves, by PAK Solutions, the Lukus Foundation, the Eagles, The American Legion, and Lancaster Rotary Club. The contributions of Albertson-Shaw’s, The North Country Market, Week’s Hospital,Travidia and countless private members of the community also provide indispensable support.
Dr. Ronna HasBrouck, Superintendent of SAU 58 said, “The weekend food backpacks are literally a lifesaver for so many students and their families who are part of SAU 58 located in Groveton, N.H. Nutrition has such a potent effect on a child’s brain function, and we are keenly aware that families have challenges meeting all the needs in our current economy with the increased cost of gasoline, electricity and heating fuel alone. The poverty rate in Groveton is 14.13 percent, Stratford 33.5 percent, and Stark 5.1 percent for school age children. The percentage of free and reduced lunch assistance in Groveton Elementary School alone is 54.5 percent, and Stratford is 67.2 percent, while the state average is only 30.7 percent.The health and welfare of our students is always our number one priority. If they are fed and healthy, they are so much better prepared to learn. We are very proud to be able to partner with this wonderful organization as a conduit for delivery for so many years, and we offer our deepest thanks and gratitude to them and the Tillotson Foundation.”
The Back Pack Program’s volunteer staff, led by Richard Carlson, is currently providing bags for nearly 200 students. Each Thursday during the school year an eight- to 12-person team led by Jean Oleson and Linda Ogle carefully prepares bags with three healthy meals and snacks for both Saturday and Sunday and adds coupons redeemable for milk at a cooperating store. They then load the bags into their vehicles and deliver them to the Whitefield, Lancaster, Groveton, Stark and Stratford elementary schools. At each building the bags are safely deposited for the children to take home on Friday.
Currently, the staff of this labor intensive undertaking is short handed and would appreciate additional help unloading the Food Bank’s delivery of heavy boxes on the first Wednesday of each month, as well as substitutes for the drivers who deliver to the schools. For more information about ways to participate or to learn more about the program, contact Linda Ogle at 703-408-6631.
