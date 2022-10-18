LANCASTER, NH — Protecting the health, education and welfare of the community’s children is the mission of the North County Back Pack Program of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster. Once again, throughout the school year nearly 200 students in five elementary schools — Whitefield, Lancaster, Groveton, Stark and Stratford — will benefit from bags of nourishing food provided for weekends and holidays. Their back packs assure that they will return to their classrooms on Monday well nourished and prepared to thrive in their classrooms and to concentrate their best efforts on their educational programs.

The Back Pack Program’s continued success is made possible by the support of the Tillotson Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Trust, the New Hampshire Food Bank, contributions raised and appropriated at the annual Town Meeting by the five towns whose schools it serves, by PAK Solutions, the Lukus Foundation, the Eagles, The American Legion, and Lancaster Rotary Club. The contributions of Albertson-Shaw’s, The North Country Market, Week’s Hospital,Travidia and countless private members of the community also provide indispensable support.

