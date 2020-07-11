The local chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, has awarded scholarships to two outstanding students in nursing programs in colleges in Vermont.
The recipients and the colleges in which they are enrolled are: Jasmine Moody, of West Glover, a senior at University of Vermont; and Abigale Savoie, of South Barre, a junior at Castleton University.
A national program to help alleviate the shortage of skilled nurses in this country has long been a special interest to La Societé des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, the veterans organization founded in 1920 and also known as The Forty and Eight. Since 1955, La Societé has provided over $33,400,450 and assisted more than 4,900 nurses in obtaining nursing degrees.
For more information about The Forty and Eight and the 40&8 Nurses Training Program, contact Melvin McKnight at (802) 454-7746 or sprucemt907@gmail.com. For more information about the 40&8 Nurses Training Scholarship, call Karlene Devine at (802) 877-6392 or kdevine@myfairpoint.net.
