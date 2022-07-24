FRANCONIA, NH — The Frost Place recently announced its first Teachers’ Round Table offerings; a series of online gatherings centered around topics related to poetry and teaching. These informal, collegial, professional-development sessions are led by skilled teacher-poets, who share their expertise in using poetry effectively and creatively in the classroom.

To read more about each session, the facilitators, and to register, visit The Frost Place website at frostplace.org and look for The Frost Place Studio Sessions under the Programs tab.

