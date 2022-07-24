FRANCONIA, NH — The Frost Place recently announced its first Teachers’ Round Table offerings; a series of online gatherings centered around topics related to poetry and teaching. These informal, collegial, professional-development sessions are led by skilled teacher-poets, who share their expertise in using poetry effectively and creatively in the classroom.
To read more about each session, the facilitators, and to register, visit The Frost Place website at frostplace.org and look for The Frost Place Studio Sessions under the Programs tab.
• Teachers’ Round Table: The Path of Poetry: Words and Practices to Carry Us through Challenging Times. Taking place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1-3:30 p.m.
• Teachers’ Round Table: Teaching with Poetry Out Loud: Building a Community in Your Classroom. Taking place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-3:30 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.