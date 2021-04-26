FRANCONIA, NH — Maudelle Driskell, executive director of The Frost Place and staff, congratulates area students for their work submitted to this year’s Young Poets’ Contest.
Contest judge, Dawn Potter says that the works chosen “showed the most ambition, exhibited the most cohesion, demonstrated the poet’s control of a personal voice, showed real observational powers, and/or evinced imaginative originality.”
The Frost Place believes that young people have powerful voices, and those living north of Franconia Notch hold especially vibrant and unique perspectives on life in New Hampshire. To support the North Country’s young writers, The Frost Place in Franconia, N.H. holds a poetry competition for youth from grades 5 -12. The goal is to encourage and celebrate the artistry, voice and skill of the state’s budding poets.
The yearly poetry contest encourages young poets in the geographical area above Franconia Notch to consider the broad ideas of place and home. The winners and runners-up will be invited to share their work later this spring in an online platform.
Prizes for finalists and runners-up include such things as gift certificates to a bookstore, printed broadsides for the young poets to sign, and copies of a Frost book.
In the high school age group:
• Sable Quinn, Lisbon Regional School, first place, “The Mess of Us.”
• Michael Langmaid, Lisbon Regional School, second place, “7 Steps.”
• Gratia Serpento, homeschooler, honorable mention, “Water Works”
In the middle school age group:
• Andrew Morris, Lin-wood Public School, first place, “Ice Fishing.”
• Brynne Drapeau, Lin-wood Public School, second place, “Basketball.”
• Dalton Lylyk, Lin-wood Public School, honorable mention, “River of Glass.”
In the elementary school age group (grades 5-6):
• Bradyn Stone, Bethlehem Elementary School, first place, “Red-Tailed Hawk.”
• Priscilla Qi, Bethlehem Elementary School, second place, “Black Bears.”
• Katy McPhaul, Lafayette Regional School, honorable mention, “Sunrise Hike.”
