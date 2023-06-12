ST. JOHNSBURY — Sandy Wayne had been a reading mentor with Everybody Wins! Vermont at the St. Johnsbury School when COVID-19 hit. The school and Everybody Wins went remote, but neither Sandy nor her mentee wanted to meet over Zoom. Gradually things opened back up and in the fall of 2022, Sandy returned to Everybody Wins.
Her new mentee, second-grader Emerson DeCaro, brought out Sandy’s smile every time they saw each other. They read some of the books in the “13 Story Treehouse” series and did some word searches. Emerson loved to give hugs. At a recent Family Fun Night,Emerson showed Sandy off to her family. Then, on the first Thursday in May, it was time to say goodbye until the fall. There were tears and more hugs.
Emerson and Sandy write notes to each other for the pen pal program that keeps pairs in touch during the summer. Sandy wrote to Emerson, “It is so much fun getting to know you … I will think of you every day. Your picture on my fridge makes me smile.”
Another pair, Brian Ricca and Thomas Gauthier, have been reading together since Thomas was in second grade (he starts sixth grade this fall). They loved meeting in person, but stayed connected over Zoom during COVID-19. When Brian had to moved away, they continued to Zoom each week. They read funny books (Brian liked to do silly voices for the different characters) and played online games together. Brian wrote to Thomas, “I cannot believe that our time together for this year is already over … It is definitely the highlight of my week and I’m so happy that we can still spend time together (referring to next year).”
There are so many more memories about the 29 mentoring pairs the St. Johnsbury School had this year: books read, games played, crafts made, big smiles all around.
To sum up this year, a student, Kentsyn wrote a silly, nonsensical poem honoring her mentor, Janet. Deb wrote to her mentee, Emma, “[I]t brought joy to my life to meet with you all the weeks this school year.” And Declan wrote, very simply to his mentor, “I love you, Otto.”
