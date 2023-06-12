ST. JOHNSBURY — Sandy Wayne had been a reading mentor with Everybody Wins! Vermont at the St. Johnsbury School when COVID-19 hit. The school and Everybody Wins went remote, but neither Sandy nor her mentee wanted to meet over Zoom. Gradually things opened back up and in the fall of 2022, Sandy returned to Everybody Wins.

Her new mentee, second-grader Emerson DeCaro, brought out Sandy’s smile every time they saw each other. They read some of the books in the “13 Story Treehouse” series and did some word searches. Emerson loved to give hugs. At a recent Family Fun Night,Emerson showed Sandy off to her family. Then, on the first Thursday in May, it was time to say goodbye until the fall. There were tears and more hugs.

