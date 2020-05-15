The New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education received a three-year service grant to work with six N.H. middle schools as they implement a proven civics curriculum, educator professional development, and youth leadership program: the Mikva Challenge.
This initiative is funded by the Bezos Family Foundation along with local NH organizations including the Tillotson Foundation, the NH Democracy Fund, and the Jameson Foundation. NH Civics will work with Groveton, Gorham, Littleton, Weare, Henniker and Pittsfield.
Mallory Lankau, middle school social studies teacher at Groveton High School will represent SAU 58 to bring excellence to our students in this curriculum program.
