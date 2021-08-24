ST. JOHNSBURY — Apprenticeship is when novices learn by observing and working alongside experts as they complete real projects. This model of education used to be the norm. It probably never elicited that pesky and important question that many teachers hear: “When will I ever use this outside of school?” Taking this lesson to heart, St. Johnsbury School’s summer program for K-8 students, funded mostly by federal COVID-relief dollars, put projects at the center of afternoon learning.
Mornings felt familiar, as students kept their reading and math skills sharp and enjoyed a traditional recess. Knees were scraped; swings were twisted and unleashed, creating limb tornadoes; and playground disputes were mediated by vigilant adults. Mornings also included time for skits and projects on social and emotional themes. One week, for example, was about the art of compromise.
Afternoons were dedicated to community field trips and apprenticeships. Students visited the fire station, History and Heritage Center, Fairbanks Museum, Catamount Arts and the Athenaeum.
Afternoon apprenticeships included the new non-profit LinkVT (linkvt.org), which worked with K-4 students on the basics of bike repair. Elementary students also painted alongside artist Tara Goreau (walltonic.com) to turn a concrete retaining wall into a conversation starter. Sponsored by Tim Scott Real Estate and Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, the mural shows the four seasons NEK style, with a little help from dragons, robots, and—well, please come and see other additions for yourself!
Middle school students worked alongside Goreau to paint silhouettes showing a range of body types and personalities reaching for their personal best. Anchoring the display is a quotation from by Mahatma Gandhi that perfectly captures a focus of the program’s morning social-emotional activities: “Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization,”
Students also apprenticed with local carpenter, Ashley Phelps (on Instagram, greenmountaingardenbed). Donations from local businesses rk Miles and Passumpsic Bank enabled Phelps to lead three projects. With safe-tool use as the primary learning objective, K-2 students built step stools, covering them with drawings prompted by, “What are some things that lift you up?” Older elementary students built benches that now appear on the school’s playgrounds and the new outdoor classroom.
This classroom features a roofed kiosk with a large whiteboard in front and storage in the back. From working with Phelps, students learned safe-tool use, patience (measure twice, cut once), and the value of clear communication on a job site.
All this work and learning make something clear: unlike reality-TV apprenticeships, youth engaged with thoughtful, caring adults and supported by community partners have real potential to improve the world.
Submitted by Bryan Duff, director of afterschool and summer programs at St Johnsbury School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.