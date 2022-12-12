The Webster Sisters Stride Into College
The Webster Twins: Natalie, at left, and Adriana. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Twin’s sisters from Lyndon Institute and the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program have been excelling through their senior year. Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO educational opportunity programs and supports students from modest-income backgrounds who are often the first in their families to attend college.

Adrianna Webster joined Upward Bound to become better prepared for college and has taken advantage of the opportunities to broaden her view of the world beyond the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. She has been a dedicated 4-year member of NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound and spent the past two summers living on the university’s campus, taking college-preparatory courses and volunteering in our community. In the time we have worked with her, Adrianna has shown herself to be a diligent, hard-working, and witty young scholar.

