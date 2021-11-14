The Whitefield School recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Hayley Dimmitt, Cobey Hall, Alexander Harden, Andrew Harden, Ashton Sottile and Morgan Walters.
Grade 7: Isabelle Antonucci, Zoey Bowen, Aurora Haines, Eliza Homan, Gabriella Lynch, Elizabeth Mooney, Chase Pilotte, Kennady Prosper, Maeghan Russo, Joshua Smith and Jadzia Waskiewicz-Dixon.
Grade 5: Esra Celikel, Natalie Cryans, Connor D’Agnese, Austin Dorr, Ryan Mclaughlin and Ryan Simino.
Honors
Grade 8: Madelynn D’Agnese, Adrianna Dube, Daye Emmons, Makendra Gonyer, Ella Reynolds, Stinson Myles, Aiden Planz, Logan Samson, Tristin Sherwood, Katelyn Starbird, William Stone, Kadyn White, Alden Willey, Declan Wooley.
Grade 7: Thomas Benninger, Simone Egli, Liam Langevin, Alexander Mclughlin, Layla Nugent, Makenna Paul, Clare Smith and Averi White.
Grade 6: Frank Achilles, Winter Angeline, Rachel Bolduc, Easton Bowen, Oliver Brewer, Caleb Cote, Noah Ochs, Lia St. Cyr and Annabelle Walker.
Grade 5: Madysen Gonyer, Cole Haley, Aiden Harden, Tatum LaDuke, Connor Lamont, Dakota Leslie, Clark Merrill, Tashawna Mooney, Alexis Osgood, Bryce Prosper, Zoe Read, Sophia Robinson, Carrington Tetreault, Ella Whitcomb and Shelby Whittum.
