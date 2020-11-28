The Whitefield School, in Whitefield, N.H., recently announced the following students were named to the first quarter honor roll for the 2020-2021 academic year.
High Honors
Grade 8: Andrew Deniz, Delaney Dube, Axel Fjell, Jacob Lackie and Timothy Raposa.
Grade 7: Madelynn D’Agnese and Andrew Harden.
Grade 6: Oliver Deniz, Gabriella Lynch and Chase Pilotte.
Grade 5: Abbigail Hill
Grade 4: Connor D’Agnese, Cole Haley, Aidan Harden, Ryan Mclaughlin and Cailee Stark.
Grade 3: Berra Bulut, Gavin Haines, Clark Jellison, Geneva Juilfs, Halia Reynolds, Rain Rouleau, Jaxon Soares and Sterling Vashaw-Piper.
Honors
Grade 8: Gianna Ansaldi, Jamie McLain, Gavin Mclaughlin, Akaylah Riley, Logan Sharp, Chase Stark and Tyler Surles.
Grade 7: Kaleb Burrill, Daye Emmons, Makendra Gonyer, Cobey Hall, Alexander Harden, Tavia La Porte, Devon Mailhot, Stinson Myles, Aiden Planz, Ashton Sottile, William Stone, Morgan Walters, Kadyn White and Declan Wooley.
Grade 6: Zoey Bowen, Landon Brown, Simone Egli, Aurora Haines, Eliza Homan, Liam Langevin, Alexander Mclaughlin, Elizabeth Mooney, Makenna Paul, Kennady Prosper, Jadzia Waskiewicz-Dixon and Averi White.
Grade 5: Frank Achilles, Easton Bowen, Caleb Cote, Tanner Davenport, Hector Dube, Piper Lang-Knight, Aleesia Ricker, Eliza Serino and Lia St.Cyr.
Grade 4: Elijah Bolduc, Esra Celikel, Natalie Cryans, Nevaeh Kendall, Tatum LaDuke, Alexis Osgood, Audrina Ramsay, Zoe Read, Cade Samson, Ryan Simino, Anna Stevens, Carrington Tetreault and Shelby Whittum.
Grade 3: Emmett Ashby, Ava Donovan, Chelsea Gilbert, Exavier Lambert, Colby Lamont, Rebecca St. Jacques, Ann van Bergen and Patrick Winslow.
