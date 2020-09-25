CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut congratulated three New Hampshire schools for their selection as Blue Ribbon Schools. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. This year, New Franklin Elementary School in Portsmouth, Lafayette Regional School in Franconia, and Dunbarton Elementary School were selected as Blue Ribbon Schools.
“Blue Ribbon Schools have closed the achievement gap, which helps puts at-risk students on paths to bright futures,” said Edelblut. “We should not only celebrate their good work, but also learn from their example as we tackle the achievement gap in every New Hampshire school.”
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
“Each of these three schools were chosen because they serve a high percentage of disadvantaged students, and consistently demonstrate high levels of academic achievement, placing their students among the top in the state on the challenging NH State Assessment,” added Nathanial Greene, administrator of the Bureau of Educational Opportunities within the New Hampshire Department of Education.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Blue Ribbon School initiative for the engagement of our students, the hard work of our staff, and the continued support of our community,” said Gordy Johnk, principal of Lafayette Regional School. “We are stronger together!”
For more information on the Blue Ribbon School Program, visit the New Hampshire Department of Education website.
