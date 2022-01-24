Tia-Marie Martinez, of Orleans, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at American International College (AIC), out of Springfield, Mass.
Tia-Marie Martinez Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at American International College
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- NEK Schools Grapple With Shifting COVID Guidance
- Coos Superior Court Judge Dismisses Carroll Selectmen Lawsuit Against ZBA
- COVID-19 Cases Close Woodsville Elementary
- Ten New COVID-19 Cases Detected In St. Johnsbury Prison
- Weekend Snowmobile Crashes In Coos County
- NH House Bills Target Changes To Solid Waste Management, Landfill Siting
- Police Logs
- St. Johnsbury Police Cite Local Woman For Pistol Theft
- Lyndon Police Investigate Shots Fired From Moving Vehicle
- Barnet Presbyterian Church Rings In New Chapter
Local Sports
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: It Was Cold and Beautiful — Skiing At The Bretton Woods Nordic Center
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 17-23
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Battle To Season Sweep Of Rutland
- PHOTOS: Kingdom Blades Host BFA-St. Albans
- Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 22) And Monday Schedule
- Falkenburg, Carlisle Guide Hornets To First NAC Win
- Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Stymie Coogs To Stay Undefeated
- Ex-Burkies Shiffrin, O’Brien Among US Olympics Ski Team Nominations
- Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 10-16): Danville’s Allie Beliveau And St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
- NEK Fighters Advance To Regional Golden Gloves Finals
Local Features
- St. Johnsbury Academy Seniors Named College Board National Scholars
- Prep Model UN Award Recipients
- Growing Works Of Arts Contest Announced For Grades K-8th
- Students Enrichment Programs Return To The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village
- Olivia Berthiaume Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Curry
- Area Students Named to Presidents/Deans Lists For the Fall 2021 at Castleton University
- Lauren Chamberlain Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2021 at Dean College
- Gracie Ann DeLaBruere Named Presidential Scholar For Fall 2021 At Clarkson University
- Owen Krisak Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Emerson
- Tia-Marie Martinez Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at American International College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.