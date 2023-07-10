Tim Tester Named Outstanding Student At Norwich University Youth Leadership Conference

Lyndon Institute sophomore Tim Tester receives the Outstanding Student Award at the Norwich Youth Leadership Conference earlier this spring. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDON CENTER – Lyndon Institute sophomore, Tim Tester, was recognized as the sole recipient of the Outstanding Student Award at Norwich Youth Leadership Conference held this spring on Norwich’s campus. The conference is a nationally recognized Military Order of the World-Wars sponsored program for high school students. The objective of the program is to advance students’ leadership skills through intensive hands-on programming in leadership, teamwork and communications.

Over the course of the conference, Tim and his peers, who were selected from around the United States, participated in lessons covering the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, free enterprise, personal finance, and physical activities such a climbing wall training. Tim spent two nights at Norwich University participating in tailored activities, including taking the US Citizenship test. Based on these results and overall performance throughout the conference, Tim was nominated as the Outstanding Student out of approximately 30 other participants.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.