Tim Tester Named Outstanding Student At Norwich University Youth Leadership Conference

LYNDON CENTER – Lyndon Institute sophomore, Tim Tester, was recognized as the sole recipient of the Outstanding Student Award at Norwich Youth Leadership Conference held this spring on Norwich’s campus. The conference is a nationally recognized Military Order of the World-Wars sponsored program for high school students. The objective of the program is to advance students’ leadership skills through intensive hands-on programming in leadership, teamwork and communications.
Over the course of the conference, Tim and his peers, who were selected from around the United States, participated in lessons covering the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, free enterprise, personal finance, and physical activities such a climbing wall training. Tim spent two nights at Norwich University participating in tailored activities, including taking the US Citizenship test. Based on these results and overall performance throughout the conference, Tim was nominated as the Outstanding Student out of approximately 30 other participants.
Upon applying to the 2023 Youth Leadership Conference, each student was required to submit an essay about “What it Means to be an American Citizen” and to describe what these rights and responsibilities mean to them.
Tim has a strong interest in applying for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. during his senior year. He aspires to serve as a Naval officer. Tim stated that he enjoys the aspects of the military, “which focus on responsibility, self-respect, and character development.”
His big takeaways from being a part of Norwich’s Youth Leadership Conference, “is the discipline required to be a part of the military in a leadership position. I also enjoyed learning more about the Constitution.”
Tim commented that he was able to connect with several great mentors through this experience and is looking forward to his years ahead as an upperclassman at LI working towards a future in the armed forces.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.