MONTPELIER, VT — Community College of Vermont (CCV) student, Tina Tripodina has been named a 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.
Tripodina will graduate this spring from CCV-Newport with an associate degree in STEM studies and a certificate in Allied Health Preparation. The New Century Transfer scholarship will help her cover the cost of attending Vermont Tech’s nursing program.
“I have very few financial resources at this time, so all help is greatly appreciated,” she shared. “I wish to practice as a nurse here in the Northeast Kingdom and give back to the community that has helped me achieve my academic goals.”
New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).
CCV’s dean of strategic initiatives and student affairs, Heather Weinstein congratulated Tripodina on behalf of the college.
“We are so proud to see Tina’s hard work acknowledged with this scholarship. Her dedication to academics and community life at CCV is a shining example of student leadership, and we look forward to hearing about her continued success.”
