TOGETHER IN PEACE

Kelli Rhodes and Sarah Stevens recently created a sidewalk mural, which leads to the front entrance of United Christian Academy in Newport, titled, “Together in Peace.” The women did this for the school in preparation for the 2020-2021 academic year. The title references Psalm 133:1 in the Old Testament of the Bible. (Courtesy Photo)

