NEWBURY, VT — The Exotic Indian Traveling Bazaar comes to Tenney Memorial Library, Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 3-7 p.m. on Route 5 in Newbury. The sale of fine, hand-crafted items — kantha quilts, totes, scarves, jewelry, children’s items, journals, bowls and more — supports their makers, women recently free from a life of risk.

Help Kids India, a small nonprofit based in Corinth, Vt. that funds preschools for Indian children living in rural poverty, is partnering with Global Avenue Ministries (GAM), Virginia, for the sale. GAM, a husband and wife team with deep India roots, travels to India once a year to visit the projects the sales support. On return, they embark on extensive trips throughout the United States, holding sales as they go. All the net profit is returned to the projects.

