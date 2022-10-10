NEWBURY, VT — The Exotic Indian Traveling Bazaar comes to Tenney Memorial Library, Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 3-7 p.m. on Route 5 in Newbury. The sale of fine, hand-crafted items — kantha quilts, totes, scarves, jewelry, children’s items, journals, bowls and more — supports their makers, women recently free from a life of risk.
Help Kids India, a small nonprofit based in Corinth, Vt. that funds preschools for Indian children living in rural poverty, is partnering with Global Avenue Ministries (GAM), Virginia, for the sale. GAM, a husband and wife team with deep India roots, travels to India once a year to visit the projects the sales support. On return, they embark on extensive trips throughout the United States, holding sales as they go. All the net profit is returned to the projects.
GAM works with eight nonprofits, all in the business of bringing freedom to women whose lives were robbed of dignity and hope. They may have been widowed, abused, trafficked, or forced into the sex trade; some are disabled, turned out by their families. Besides providing a safe haven and training, the projects employ legal advisors and staff to handle rescue, restoration, and justice. No longer victims of poverty, gender, and caste, these women are taking charge of their lives by their own hands and skills. All projects produce a high level of artistry and craftsmanship.
From vintage cotton sari upcycling, to appliqué, beading and embroidery, Bazaar products share a high level of artistry and craftsmanship uniquely Indian for an global market. For more information, contact info@helpkidsindia.org, or call (802) 505-5281.
