TRIO And GEAR UP Students Attend 2022 New England Student Leadership Conference

Area students who attended the New England Student Leadership Conference include: Carver Parson, NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound; Eli Hooker from Lyndon Institute; Zofia Kowsakowski from Rivendell Academy; Kylee Betz from Woodsville High School; Corbin Michaud from Lake Region Union High School; Shannon Florentine from Blue Mountain Union High School; and Hayden Marceau from Lyndon Institute. In back is Dan Cliche, NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound student development coordinator. (Courtesy photo)
Forty-eight students from across New England represented the federal TRIO and GEAR UP Educational Opportunity programs at the 40th New England Student Leadership Conference held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. The three-day conference was held at the Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, Vt.
The student leaders were chosen to represent their programs and participated in a ropes course, a leadership development workshop and the Eclipse challenge, an exercise in prioritizing the national budget. The emphasis of the weekend was personal goal setting and identifying and building the leadership skills needed to bring back to their schools and communities as they prepare for postsecondary education.
Thirteen young professionals joined the conference and spoke about their path through higher education. The new educators explained the obstacles that they faced, the successes that they had, and the first professional work opportunities that were offered to them. They gave the students a descriptive explanation of how they control their own destiny. It was an impactful weekend for the students who represented five different New England states and three of the Federal TRIO programs and GEAR UP. Seven students from six different regional high schools represented the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program.
The TRIO Programs (initially just three programs) are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 and are referred to as TRIO. The Federal TRIO Programs (Talent Search, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math/Science, Veterans’ Upward Bound, Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Centers, and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program) help students to overcome economic, social, academic and cultural barriers to higher education. TRIO students are first-generation, college-bound and from low- to moderate-income families and/or are students with disabilities. New England’s TRIO Programs provide academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, financial guidance, and other supports necessary for educational access and retention. TRIO programs provide direct support services for students, and relevant training for directors and staff.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
