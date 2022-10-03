TRIO And GEAR UP Students Attend 2022 New England Student Leadership Conference
Area students who attended the New England Student Leadership Conference include: Carver Parson, NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound; Eli Hooker from Lyndon Institute; Zofia Kowsakowski from Rivendell Academy; Kylee Betz from Woodsville High School; Corbin Michaud from Lake Region Union High School; Shannon Florentine from Blue Mountain Union High School; and Hayden Marceau from Lyndon Institute. In back is Dan Cliche, NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound student development coordinator. (Courtesy photo)

Forty-eight students from across New England represented the federal TRIO and GEAR UP Educational Opportunity programs at the 40th New England Student Leadership Conference held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. The three-day conference was held at the Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, Vt.

The student leaders were chosen to represent their programs and participated in a ropes course, a leadership development workshop and the Eclipse challenge, an exercise in prioritizing the national budget. The emphasis of the weekend was personal goal setting and identifying and building the leadership skills needed to bring back to their schools and communities as they prepare for postsecondary education.

