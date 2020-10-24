TRIO Scholar David Richardson Prepares for Success in College

DANVILLE – David Richardson, of Danville, is hard at work preparing for college and his future. David is a senior at Danville High School and has been a participant in the Lyndon Upward Bound program for the last four years. Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO educational opportunity programs, and support students from modest-income backgrounds who are often the first in their families to attend college.
David sought out Upward Bound to prepare for college academically, socially and culturally, and has taken advantage of every opportunity that has been presented to him. David has a passion for helping people and has goals that revolve around effecting positive change in society. He truly understands the importance of a post-secondary education and the role that will play in allowing him to achieve his goals and grow professionally.
David has taken every possible opportunity to develop his leadership skills: participating in the Sophomore Summit Leadership day at the University of Vermont, and the Annual Green Mountain Scholar’s Bowl in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where he helped his team take home a third-place trophy against other Upward Bound scholars. David was also selected as one of two students to represent Lyndon Upward Bound at the Vermont TRIO Day event held in Montpelier, Vt., where he was able to meet local congressmen and representatives to discuss what it means to be a TRIO student, ask important questions about TRIO, and other statewide issues. David excelled in this environment and loved the opportunity to talk with local legislatures about policy affecting the state, and have open dialogues about what is being done to combat some of Vermont’s biggest issues. David was also selected to attend the 2019 RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) Challenge Leadership conference in June of 2019.
Being a part of the Upward Bound program helped David come out of his shell socially and it was here that he was able to explore possible career paths and colleges. He hopes to study either Political Science or Business and Finance after he graduates from high school and hopes to attend his dream school, Bentley University, next fall. He has worked to create many other options for himself.
With Upward Bound, David was also able to gain valuable community service hours which helped him realize his place in the community and discover a passion for helping others. At Danville School, David was inducted into the National Honor Society during his sophomore year and has been an active member of the school’s Student Leaders for Voice and Change (SLVC) group for the last three years. Being a member of SLVC has allowed David to participate in conferences and has given him the opportunity to act as a leader and advocate for others. David has also served a year as vice president of his class, and president of the Interact club. He is currently running to be class president.
David is an example of the opportunities that can arise from hard work and dedication and there is no doubt that his preparation, dedication, passion and overall positive attitude has prepared him for success in college and beyond.
Upward Bound at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest income, First Generation College bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in nine Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU–Lyndon. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
