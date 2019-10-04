Fifty students from across New England represented the federal TRIO Educational Opportunity programs at the 36th New England Student Leadership Conference held Sept. 27-29 at the Hulbert Outdoor Center in Fairlee, Vt.
The student leaders were chosen to represent their programs and participated in a ropes course, a leadership development workshop and the Eclipse challenge: an exercise in prioritizing the national budget. The emphasis of the weekend was personal goal setting and identifying and building leadership skills that they can bring back to their schools and communities as they prepare for postsecondary education.
Michael Fox, dean of Enrollment and Marketing at Northern Vermont University, joined the conference as a guest speaker. He talked to the students about what admissions counselors are looking for when admitting students to college, and gave them a descriptive explanation of how they control their own destiny. He also ran a workshop where students worked together to create their own colleges which afforded them the opportunity to better understand how colleges operate and further develop their personal college goals.
Upward Bound at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest income, first in family, college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in 10 area high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-5000.
