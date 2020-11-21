TRIO Upward Bound Scholar Emma Powers Accepted to College; Earns Presidential Scholarships

ST. JOHNSBURY – Emma Powers, of St. Johnsbury, has a lot to celebrate as she has officially been accepted to college. Emma is a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy and has been a participant in the Lyndon Upward Bound program for the last four years. Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO educational opportunity programs, and support students from modest-income backgrounds who are often the first in their families to attend college.
Emma sought out Upward Bound to prepare for college academically, socially and culturally, and has taken advantage of every opportunity that has been presented to her including leadership trips, college tours, cultural activities and living on the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus for three summers as part of Upward Bound’s residential program.
Emma understands the power of education and says that she took advantage of the program because it added to her summers and helped her navigate the college application process and helped her define career choices … plus she was able to meet over 100 bright, dedicated and focused students just like her!
Emma intends to pursue a degree and career in the field of Education. Her hard work and diligence has positioned her for success in post-secondary education and that is already paying off in the form of merit-based scholarship money for college. She was the first Upward Bound senior to complete all of her college applications and financial aid forms in mid-October and has been awaiting the verdict from her colleges. Emma has now been accepted to Plymouth State University and The University of Southern Maine, earning their presidential scholarships of 10,000 and $12,000 respectively. Emma has also been accepted to Castleton, The University of Maine at Farmington, and NVU–Lyndon picking up $4,000, $6,000 and $2,000 in merit aid respectively.
Emma has worked hard to open up these outstanding opportunities for post-secondary education and she will do outstanding at whichever college she chooses. She has spent countless hours researching schools, talking with admissions counselors and the Upward Bound staff, exploring careers and reflecting on herself as a student – all of this on top of overachieving in a college prep course load, retaining honor roll status, serving in her community and taking advantage of leadership opportunities.
Emma works part time at the local grocery store, has played volleyball at SJA, and is a National Honor Society student. Not only does she have an outstanding work ethic, she is also a very kind young scholar who is always looking for ways to help out and make her community a better place. Her high social intelligence and ability to build strong relationships with the people around her is really what makes Emma stand out and will come in handy as she works to become a teacher.
Emma is the entire package: scholarship, service, leadership and character, and its students like her who continue to focus on their future, work hard, and take advantage of opportunities that graduate from college and go on to be successful in their field of choice. Emma has a bright future ahead of her and there is no doubt that she will make a huge impact in the world of education someday.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education committed to providing modest income, First Generation College bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in nine Northeast Kingdom high schools, who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer on the campus of NVU–Lyndon. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at 626-5000.
