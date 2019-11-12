MONTPELIER, VT — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets is now accepting applications for two grant programs that provide support to Vermont schools and early care providers who want to establish or expand their farm to school programs. Both the Infrastructure Grant program and the Farm to School Child Nutrition grant program are open to any Vermont licensed and registered early care provider or Vermont school, including consortiums of schools or early care providers.
Over $100,000 in grant funding is available through the Child Nutrition Grant program. This two-year program provides successful grantees with $15,000 in funds accompanied by a suite of technical assistance from farm to school experts in subjects such as school gardens, procuring local food, and integrating farm and food education into the curriculum. The grant is intended to help organizations build lasting farm to school programs that improve child nutrition, increase agricultural literacy, build community relationships, and support Vermont agriculture. The deadline to apply for this grant is Nov. 21 at noon.
The Infrastructure Grant program helps schools and early care providers purchase infrastructure that will help advance the goals of farm to school. Successful grantees will receive $1,000 as reimbursement for purchases of equipment and/or supplies that help improve food programs and/or support farm to school activities. The deadline to apply for the Infrastructure Grant is Dec. 3 at noon.
Both programs are made possible through the Rozo McLaughlin Farm to School Act, which seeks to increase agricultural literacy, improve child nutrition, and help Vermont schools and early care providers develop relationships with local farmers and producers.
Applications are now open for both grant programs. More information about the programs, and links to apply, can be found on the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets’ website: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/grants
Questions related to Infrastructure grants or Farm to School Child Nutrition grants should be directed to Trevor Lowell at (802) 585-9186 or AGR.FarmToSchool@vermont.gov.
