Orleans Central Supervisory Union recently announced two teachers from the OCSU school district have been named 2021 University of Vermont Teacher of the Year Award winners.
The K-6 UVM Teacher of the Year goes to Special Education Teacher Danielle Conley, at Glover Community School. Danielle is a strong advocate for her special education students, working tirelessly to be sure that they have IEPs (Individual Education Plans) that truly reflect their abilities, needs and goals. Danielle works closely with classroom teachers and paraprofessionals to ensure that her students are well supported in the classroom. Her positive rapport with students, parents and colleagues is well deserved. When a new staff member comes on board, Danielle is friendly and supportive and makes sure they feel welcomed.
The 7-12 UVM Teacher of the Year goes to Lake Region Union High School Social Studies Teacher Johanna Pastel. Johanna is a strong advocate for equity and has been a core staff member in LRUHS’s work to improve its practice. In addition to her commitment to equity and academics, she has expanded her reach by leading the school’s drama program and being the editor of the school newspaper. These activities were even more critical during the pandemic last year, and her creativity allowed for the students to have these important outlets and experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.