Tyler Chase, of St. Johnsbury, completed his studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass., earning a diploma in Songwriting. He is the son of Mark and Dawnna Chase of St. Johnsbury, and is a 2016 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Tyler Chase Completes Music Studies at Berklee College of Music
