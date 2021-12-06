The United States Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for Vermont students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year.
The USPS Pen Pal Project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives.
Each participating classroom will receive a USPS Pen Pal Project kit with a teaching poster, cards and envelopes. By participating in the program, students will improve their writing, communication, and collaboration skills.
WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos and giveaways for educators.
U.S. public, charter, and private school teachers are invited to join The USPS Pen Pal Project. More information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, is available at WeAreTeachers.com.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
