UCA Celebrates Area Veterans
United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently enjoyed having area veterans be a part of a recent chapel at the school to answer students' questions about their service to the country. Participating in the event are: from left, James Leithead (United States Navy); Pete Mosher (United States Marine Corps); Ken Pine (United States Navy Ret.); and Rick Martin (USMC). (Courtesy photo)

