UCA Celebrates The 50’s
Buy Now

The senior class at United Christian Academy in Newport held their annual 50’s Dinner fundraiser on Oct. 14. Students and participants dressed up for the celebration, which took place in the parking lot next to the school and featured Cars of Yesteryear. Volunteers and patrons supported the event, helping the school raise over $1,000 in donations for UCA’s Class of 2023. (Courtesy photo)

The senior class at United Christian Academy in Newport held their annual 50’s Dinner fundraiser on Oct. 14. Students and participants dressed up for the celebration, which took place in the parking lot next to the school and featured Cars of Yesteryear. Volunteers and patrons supported the event, helping the school raise over $1,000 in donations for UCA’s Class of 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.