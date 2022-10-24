UCA Celebrates The 50’s

The senior class at United Christian Academy in Newport held their annual 50’s Dinner fundraiser on Oct. 14. Students and participants dressed up for the celebration, which took place in the parking lot next to the school and featured Cars of Yesteryear. Volunteers and patrons supported the event, helping the school raise over $1,000 in donations for UCA’s Class of 2023. (Courtesy photo)
