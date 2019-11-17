The following fundraisers are ongoing at United Christian Academy in Newport:
• Box Tops for Education
• Scholastic Book Orders
• Tools for Schools: Price Chopper AdvantEdge — sign up and choose UCA using the code 18660.
For more information, contact the school at (802) 334-3112.
