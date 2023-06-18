NEWPORT — United Christian Academy celebrated the accomplishments of the three members of the Class of 2023 during a Commencement ceremony June 3, held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Newport.
The graduates, faculty, administration and honored guests were escorted into the sanctuary by the members of the Class of 2024, Addison Clark and Samuel Willis.
An invocation was given by Father Rijo Johnson, pastor of Mater Dei Parish, followed by a welcome by Head of School Dr. Kimberlee Strepka.
During her graduation speech, Valedictorian Meredith-Grace Currier expressed words of appreciation for the many individuals involved in helping her and her classmates reach this milestone in their lives. She also highlighted the positive influence the school has had on their education.
“I would like to acknowledge the huge impact of United Christian Academy as a whole on all of the students. Throughout our time here, UCA has remained steadfast in its commitment to keeping Christ at the center of all its endeavors. In a world filled with brokenness and chaos, UCA has provided us with a refuge of light, hope, and guidance.
“The environment, grounded in faith and values, has cultivated the conditions for our growth and character development. It is this foundation that has equipped us to face the challenges of life with resilience and unwavering faith … it is United Christian Academy and God through this school that has shaped us during these transformative years. We have made lifelong friendships, discovered our passions, and honed our skills, all within the walls of this school.”
In closing, she urged her classmates not to forget the knowledge and support they have received from the dedication of their UCA teachers and staff, family and friends, “As we stand here today, ready to embark on new adventures and pursue our dreams, let us not forget the lessons we have learned and the values we have acquired … May we carry the light, hope, and guidance we have received here into the world, making a positive difference in the lives of others.”
Michele Geib, Academic Program director, presented graduate Jack Pine scholarships from the Orleans County Board of Realtors, Eli Goss, Lions Club and the Karl Wursthorn Memorial Scholarship Fund, totaling $3,800.
The Bronze Ambassadors handbell choir performed the musical piece, “Tempest,” followed by the guest speaker, the Rev. Dr. David Lisner, pastor of the Newport Baptist Church, who presented words of encouragement and advice to the graduates.
Benjamin Gonyaw, a student with the Tree of Life Homeschool and a part-time student at UCA, joined in the graduation ceremonies. A Tree of Life diploma was conferred to him, followed by the awarding of UCA diplomas to all the graduates: Meredith-Grace Currier, Jack Pine and Benjamin.
