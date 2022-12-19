UCA Holds Ugly Sweater Fundraiser
United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently held an Ugly Sweater Day as a fundraiser for three students in Haiti that the school sponsors. Some of the funds raised goes towards the students' education, and the rest goes to the Swenson family for their missions in Papua New Guinea. (Courtesy photo)

