UCA Musical Performances

United Christian Academy's music students are scheduled to participate in a number of future events. On Feb. 18, UCA's Concert Bell ensemble, under the direction of Justin McElhaney, will minister at the Derby Community Church as part of their Music & Missions night. During winter break, Feb. 27 to March 7, the Bronze Ambassadors (shown above) will travel to Boston, Mass. to give a demonstration to music education students at Boston University and to perform at Faneuil Hall in Quincy Market. On March 20, the Ambassadors will perform at the Coventry Village School for students who have been learning to play handchimes. They have also, once again, been invited to perform with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for its three-city Holiday Pops tour in December. For more information about the UCA's musical programs, call (802) 334-3112. (Courtesy photo)

