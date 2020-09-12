UCA’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Fundraiser To Take Place Sept. 26

NEWPORT — Plans are underway for United Christian Academy’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Fundraiser, a clay pigeon shoot, will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at 10946 VT Route 111 in Morgan.
For over a decade the Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ has been a tradition for area shooters and a major fundraiser for UCA. The money raised at this event directly funds financial aid for students at UCA.
Events include the Clay Pigeon Shoot; the Double Clay Pigeon Shoot; and the .22-Round Target.
New for kids this year is the Marshmallow Shoot and the Nerf Shoot.
Prizes and Competitions
• Sponsorship Competition: a Silver Eagle 12 GA Single. Every $100 raised has one chance to win.
• Top Shot: a Top Shot sweatshirt. The best combined score for three classes — Men, Women and Youth.
• Double Shoot: a Ruger .22 Semi-Auto Rifle. Hit both clays for one chance to win.
• 20-plus Clays: Savage Axis Bolt Action .270; hit 20 or more to be entered to win.
• .22 Shoot Standard Target: gift card to Wright’s Sporting Goods; two classes, 13 and up, or 12 and under.
Cost For The Event
• Shooters, $50, which includes ammunition, clay pigeons and lunch; for double shoots, an extra $10 per round;
• Non-Shooters: Free Admission, lunch is $5;
• Kid’s Events: $10, include lunch.
How It Works
The event opens 8:30 a.m. for registration, and the shooting starts at 9 and runs until 2 p.m. Participants may show up anytime, but it is suggested that it be no later than 1 p.m. if you are going to shoot. The location is in a large open field providing ample space for parking, eating, kids events and the ranges, with spectator viewing areas.
There are 3 stations: single clays, double clays and .22 range. Typically, there is only one person shooting on the clays range at a time. The .22 is a short walk from the clays range and only one person is allowed to shoot at a time.
• Clay Shoot: Participants have the opportunity to shoot 25 clays with their own shotgun or a furnished shotgun and are scored according to how many they hit. Shooters who hit 20 or more clays are entered in a drawing to win the 20-plus Clays competition.
• 22 Shoot – Standard Target: Shooters will shoot at a standard target using a furnished .22 rifle with 5 shots. There will be two age categories: 13-plus and 12 & under. Winner of each category will win a $25 gift certificate to Wright’s Sporting Goods.
• Double Shoot: Tickets are available at the launching station for $10. Additional attempts can be purchased for $10 each. If both clays are hit, shooter will be entered in a drawing to win the Double Shoot Prize.
Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration can be done at the event.
Bring your own eye and ear protection; 12 and 20 GA shotguns are available to use. If a participant is shooting a 410, please bring your own ammo.
Kids’ Events
There are two kids’ events this year: the Marshmallow and Nerf shoot. Each child will have the opportunity to participate in both. They will then be entered into a drawing for the S’mores basket prize for participating. Accurate shooting will earn them an extra prize.
They also have a sponsorship competition as well. For every $20 raised in pledges and donations they can be entered to win the either the LEGO basket or Tech basket. They do not need to attend the event to be entered.
Sponsorships
Each participant may choose to collect pledges and donations from family and friends prior to the shoot. The collection of pledges is encouraged, but not required.
Shooters who turn in donation pledges of $100 or more will be entered in a drawing for the Sponsorship Prize. Every $100 donated and pledged gets a participant one chance in the drawing. For example: $1,000 in donations and pledges equals 10 entries. Pledges are an amount per clay pigeon hit. (ie. a donation of $2/pigeon hit — 18 successful hits — the donor would owe $36.)
Shooters and non-shooters are encouraged to collect donations and pledges for the benefit of UCA. These contributions are tax deductible and payable to UCA.
Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, go to ucaeducation.org/shoot, or call (802) 334-3112.
Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ is a fun-filled day to come together and support UCA and its students. UCA is entering its 26th year of providing quality education in the Northeast Kingdom. Enrollment is open for K-12th grades. In-person and remote options are available. Call (802) 334-3112, or go to ucaeducation.org for more information about the school.
