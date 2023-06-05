UCA Students Serve Others In Many Communities

United Christian Academy students in grades 6-12 recently participated in a Community Service Day at Covenant Hills Christian Camp in Cabot, Vt. The students helped clean up the grounds — which included clearing wood, digging out fire pits, raking, and various other cleaning projects — so the camp can successfully open for the season. A smaller group of 3 students and a chaperone also traveled to Barton to stack firewood for a community member. The UCA middle-school students are required to perform 10 hours of community service each year, while the high school students are required to perform 20 hours each year. This year alone, the 24 Upper School students have documented just over 2,850 hours of community service. The students’ desire to serve others has continually blessed many people the greater Newport area. (Courtesy photo)
United Christian Academy students in grades 6-12 recently participated in a Community Service Day at Covenant Hills Christian Camp in Cabot, Vt. The students helped clean up the grounds — which included clearing wood, digging out fire pits, raking, and various other cleaning projects — so the camp can successfully open for the season. A smaller group of 3 students and a chaperone also traveled to Barton to stack firewood for a community member. The UCA middle-school students are required to perform 10 hours of community service each year, while the high school students are required to perform 20 hours each year. This year alone, the 24 Upper School students have documented just over 2,850 hours of community service. The students’ desire to serve others has continually blessed many people the greater Newport area. (Courtesy photo)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.