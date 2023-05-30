UCA Students Treated To The Red Carpet At Formal
Upper School students at United Christian Academy enjoyed their year-end formal on May 20 at Le Belvedere on the waterfront in Newport: from left, Georgia Lucas, Olivia Lucas, Meredith Currier, Addison Clark, Cheyenne Glover, Morgan Kelly, Nathanael Geib, Ben Gonyaw, Sam Willis and Jack Pine. The theme for the event, "Old Hollywood," included a red carpet entrance and an awards show, along with several other activities. Thanks go to Beth Willis for planning the evening. (Courtesy photo)

