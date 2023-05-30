UCA Students Treated To The Red Carpet At Formal

Upper School students at United Christian Academy enjoyed their year-end formal on May 20 at Le Belvedere on the waterfront in Newport: from left, Georgia Lucas, Olivia Lucas, Meredith Currier, Addison Clark, Cheyenne Glover, Morgan Kelly, Nathanael Geib, Ben Gonyaw, Sam Willis and Jack Pine. The theme for the event, "Old Hollywood," included a red carpet entrance and an awards show, along with several other activities. Thanks go to Beth Willis for planning the evening. (Courtesy photo)
Upper School students at United Christian Academy enjoyed their year-end formal on May 20 at Le Belvedere on the waterfront in Newport: from left, Georgia Lucas, Olivia Lucas, Meredith Currier, Addison Clark, Cheyenne Glover, Morgan Kelly, Nathanael Geib, Ben Gonyaw, Sam Willis and Jack Pine. The theme for the event, “Old Hollywood,” included a red carpet entrance and an awards show, along with several other activities. Thanks go to Beth Willis for planning the evening. (Courtesy photo)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.