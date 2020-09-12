United Christian Academy Kindergarten Teacher Cheryl Saaman welcomes the Class of 2033 to the school for the 2020-2021 academic year: from left, Joshua, Henry, Crew and Mallory. (Courtesy Photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Toddler injured in fall from rail trail
- Districts investigate explicit images during remote lessons
- Spartacus the serval cat found safe after escape from home
- UCA WELCOMES KINDERGARTNERS
- Area Residents Named To Second Honors At Clark University
- TOGETHER IN PEACE
- UCA’s Rootin’ Tootin’ Shootin’ Fundraiser To Take Place Sept. 26
- UConn orders students in apartment complex to quarantine
- 99-year-old Vermont dairy shutting down at end of month
- Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats
- Health officials warn of infections from LI Sound water
- Mayor Ganim denies involvement in alleged police chief fraud
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.