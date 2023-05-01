Unified Joy: Bringing Athletes And People Together At Lyndon Institute

LYNDON CENTER — Like most good things in life, Lyndon Institute’s Unified Basketball team — where the school’s general population athletes and its special needs students compete together on the court — came about because of a mom. Bridget Atkins is not only LI’s graphic design instructor, she is also the mother of Benj, an LI senior who was born with Down Syndrome, autism, and verbal apraxia.
“Benj was a part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports program in St. Johnsbury through elementary and middle school,” Atkins said. “It was an important part of his life, something he did with his best friend. When he came to LI, my husband and I wanted him to have the same opportunity here.”
Atkins reached out to LI Athletic Director Eric Berry, who began the process of working with the Vermont Principals Association and the Special Olympics to get approval for a team.
Eventually, the school received approval for a basketball team, and the program began last spring semester, with Benj — along with more than half-dozen other special needs students — joining some of LI’s best athletes on the court for six games at home and on the road.
“When you’re the new parent of a special needs child, you can’t help wondering what their life is going to be like, so seeing your kid participate in a sport like any other kid is such a meaningful experience,” she said. “It’s not just seeing the happiness in your child — it’s seeing the reaction of the community coming together and cheering these athletes on. It means so much.”
For Atkins, community awareness is a big part of the appeal. “At the high school level, most of our special needs students require specialized instruction. Since they usually aren’t in mainstream classes, they’re not always on other students’ radar. But because of Unified Basketball, every kid now knows who Benj is, and they look after him.”
In this sense, it’s not just about what the program offers these students and their parents. It’s also about what it offers the community as a whole.
“At first, I did it for Benj,” Atkins said. “But once it started, I realized it’s actually something for the whole school.”
UB Coach Richard McCarthy concurs. Longtime boys varsity soccer coach, McCarthy got to know Atkins’s son before the program began when Benj and his one-on-one aide would come down to soccer practice after school and, with McCarthy’s encouragement, participate in drills with the varsity players.
The stars aligned when McCarthy decided to take a break from coaching soccer just as the Unified program received approval.
“They were asking for a coach, and I was excited for an opportunity to engage with a wider range of kids. Sports are supposed to bring out the best in us, but that doesn’t always happen,” McCarthy said. “In Unified Basketball, it all sugars down into something joyful and a chance for these kids to do something special. It’s a big part of our mission — getting these players to feel more like they’re a part of our community.”
Visit a Unified Basketball game and you’ll see the joy first hand. The general population athletes share the court with special needs athletes, acting in a supporting role, helping get them into positions to be in the spotlight and score. The crowd cheers both teams alike, regardless of what school their respective athletes are from — everyone is on hand to support the students. And everyone is smiling. In this sense, it’s not just the athletes on the team who are unified — it’s everyone in the gym.
“What I love about it is that it’s genuine,” Atkins said.
“It never feels patronizing or condescending,” McCarthy agreed. “People on opposing teams recognize the strength of individual players regardless of who they are and try to help the athletes be the best they can be.”
McCarthy added that the program gives the general population athletes who also participate in intense and highly competitive varsity sports a welcome break from the routine.
“In these games, they’re not in the spotlight for a change. There’s no pressure — just a chance to enjoy a game of basketball. You get to see smiles that you don’t really see during regular games. It’s a nice release for them.”
The team practices twice a week, sometimes after school, sometimes during the school day when schedules allow. Like any sport, the team plays some games at home in Alumni Gymnasium and others on the road against St. Johnsbury Academy, Oxbow and South Burlington High School.
For Senior Grace Martin, who joined the team this year, Unified Basketball has been an amazing experience. “It just feels so good — full of support, happiness and positive encouragement. It’s been awesome getting to know kids from a different part of the school. We chat in the hallways now. They’re some of the happiest people I’ve ever met!”
AD Berry echoed Martin, McCarthy and Atkins: “What strikes me most about the games is just the pure joy of the kids and the crowd. It’s not about winning or losing. In fact, there are no losers. Just nothing but positivity, which the crowd at these games understands. It’s something I think crowds at a lot of regular athletic events around the state could learn a little something from.”
