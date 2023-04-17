United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently announced those students achieving the honor roll and diligence lists for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Gold honor roll list is composed of students who received all A’s (90 percent-plus). The Silver honor roll list is composed of students who received all A’s & B’s (80 percent-plus). The Diligence List is composed of students who are being recognized for their hard work, best efforts and consistent engagement in their classes. This award has nothing to do with grades and everything to do with work ethic, attitude and effort. Students must be nominated by a minimum of two teachers to make the list.
Gold Honor Roll: Addison Clark, Victoria Currier, Kayla Ford and Liam Wood.
Silver Honor Roll: Addison Anderson, Meredith Currier, Jeremiah Fortin, Nathanael Geib, Cheyenne Glover, Morgan Kelly, Georgia Lucas, Olivia Lucas and Knight Mosher.
Diligence List: Addison Clark, Victoria Currier, Kayla Ford, Nathanael Geib, Cheyenne Glover, Aliya Kahlstrom, Morgan Kelly, Georgia Lucas and Alexis Provencher.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.