United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently announced those students achieving the honor roll and diligence lists for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Gold honor roll list is composed of students who received all A’s (90 percent-plus). The Silver honor roll list is composed of students who received all A’s & B’s (80 percent-plus). The Diligence List is composed of students who are being recognized for their hard work, best efforts and consistent engagement in their classes. This award has nothing to do with grades and everything to do with work ethic, attitude and effort. Students must be nominated by a minimum of two teachers to make the list.

Gold Honor Roll: Addison Clark, Victoria Currier, Kayla Ford and Liam Wood.

