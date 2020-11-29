NEWPORT — United Christian Academy recently recognized the following students who put in community service hours over the summer to help get UCA ready for the first day of school: Meredith Currier, Jaida DiSanto, Zia DiSanto, Nathanael Geib, Caleb Greenwood, Morgan Kelly, Joshua Lippmann, Georgia Lucas, Olivia Lucas, Landyn Machado, Mia Machado, Kelby McManus, Genevieve (Vivi) Olmstead, Grace Pine, Jack Pine, Noah Roy, Sarah Stevens, Hazen Swenson, and Noah Swenson.
The school would not have been COVID-19 compliant and ready to open if it were not for these students, many parents, and other volunteers.
Congratulations also goes out to Olivia Lucas, who not only volunteered at UCA, but also volunteered at River of Life as a Day Camp counselor, bringing her total volunteer hours to over 416.
Community Service 2020-21 totals for the first quarter: 810-plus hours.
