United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 academic hear.
Gold Honors: Victoria-Hope Currier and Caleb Greenwood.
Silver Honors: Ella Blaise, Meredith-Grace Currier, Madison Driver, Morgan Kelly, Georgia Lucas, Mia Machado, Kierstin Moulton, Bridget Mutter, Genevieve Olmstead, Jaida Poutre, Noah Roy and Leah West.
