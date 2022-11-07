United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently announced those students who have achieved the honor roll and diligence lists for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Gold Honor Roll is a list composed of students who are being recognized for achieving a 90 or above in all of their in person classes.
Gold Honor Roll: Lucas Bittner, Meredith Currier, Victoria Currier, Kayla Ford, Morgan Kelly and Liam Wood.
The Silver Honor Roll is a list composed of students who are being recognized for achieving a 80 or above in all of their in person classes.
Silver Honor Roll: Jeremiah Fortin, Nathanael Geib, Cheyenne Glover, Benjamin Gonyaw (PT), Aliya Kahlstrom, Georgia Lucas, Olivia Lucas, Landyn Machado, Knight Mosher, Jack Pine, Benjamin Proctor, Alexis Provencher and Finely Rodondi.
The Diligence List is composed of students who are being recognized for their hard work, best efforts and consistent engagement in their classes. These students are those who strive to be the best students they can be. This award has nothing to do with grades and everything to do with work ethic, attitude and effort. Students must be nominated by a minimum of two teachers to make the list. Join with us in celebrating the work these students have done this quarter.
Diligence List: Lucas Bittner, Meredith Currier, Victoria Currier, Kayla Ford, Jeremiah Fortin, Nathanael Geib, Cheyenne Glover, Georgia Lucas, Morgan Kelly, Landyn Machado, Jack Pine, Benjamin Proctor, Liam Wood and Ben Gonyaw.
Students on the Diligence List or either Honor Roll are eligible for the Class to Pass program offered through UCA and the Jay Peak Foundation.
