United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently announced those high school and middle school students who have achieved the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year.
High School
Gold Honors (All A’s)
Grade 12: Kelby McManus, Grace Pine and Sarah Stevens.
Grade 11: Hazen Swenson
Silver Honors (A’s & B’s)
Grade 12: Ernest Lillicrap
Grade 10: Meredith-Grace Currier and Matthew Whalen.
Grade 9: Noah Swenson and Lillian Whalen.
Middle School
Gold Honors (All A’s)
Grade 6: Jaida DiSanto
Silver Honors (A’s & B’s)
Grade 8: Zia DiSanto and Olivia Lucas
Grade 7: Ella Blaise, Nathanael Geib, Caleb Greenwood, Morgan Kelly, Joshua Lippmann, Mia Machado and Kierstin Moulton.
Grade 6: Victoria-Hope Currier, Genevieve Olmstead and Noah Roy.
