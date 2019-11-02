United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently named those students achieving the middle school and upper school honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Upper School Honor Roll
Head of School’s List — All A’s
Grade 12: Morgan Gregory-Sample and Madeline Strepka.
Grade 11: Kelby McManus
Crusader Honor Roll — A’s & B’s
Grade 11: Ernest Lillicrap and Sarah Stevens.
Grade 9: Meredith Currier and Sofia Salcedo.
Middle School Honor Roll
Head of School’s List — All A’s
Grade 8: Madeline Lippmann
Grade 7: Luke DeLaBruere
Grade 6: Kierstin Moulton
Crusader Honor Roll — A’s & B’s
Grade 8: Preston Moulton and Jonathan Piers.
Grade 7: Zia DiSanto
Grade 6: Caleb Greenwood, Morgan Kelly, Joshua Lippmann and Benjamin West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.