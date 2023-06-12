BURLINGTON, VT — The University of Vermont named the following graduating Northeast Kingdom high school seniors among this year’s Green & Gold scholarship recipients: Mia Beck of Groton; Wyatt Searles of Cabot; Amelia D’Aiello of Canaan; Jacqueline Giroux of Canaan; and Rebekah Cloutier of Hardwick.
The new class attending UVM this fall marks a 30-year record high in academic achievement. Green & Gold scholars represent over 60 percent of the most academically talented students in the state. UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program which considers the nomination of the most academically talented rising senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools.
“We’re committed to helping the best and brightest Vermont students attend college right here in their home state,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “As our state’s flagship university, we provide students a top-tier educational experience that is also increasingly affordable.”
Jay Jacobs, UVM Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, added, “the most talented students from Vermont, from across the country, and around the globe are choosing a UVM degree at higher rates than we have ever seen. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
The Green & Gold Scholarship is built on the generosity of the late Genevieve Patrick. Part of her $9 million bequest, realized in 2000, created the foundation for the scholarship. More than 400 Vermonters have since earned their UVM degrees on the strength of this support, many of them graduating to careers in their home state.
By June each year, principals in eligible high schools nominate the Vermont student who has achieved the highest academic distinction at the end of junior year, based on the student’s ninth- through 11th-grade record. Selected students must be a competitive applicant, meet or exceed minimum entrance requirements to the University and for the selected academic program, apply for admission by Jan. 15 of their senior year, and must choose to attend UVM by May 1 of the semester prior to enrollment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.