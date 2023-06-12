BURLINGTON, VT — The University of Vermont named the following graduating Northeast Kingdom high school seniors among this year’s Green & Gold scholarship recipients: Mia Beck of Groton; Wyatt Searles of Cabot; Amelia D’Aiello of Canaan; Jacqueline Giroux of Canaan; and Rebekah Cloutier of Hardwick.

The new class attending UVM this fall marks a 30-year record high in academic achievement. Green & Gold scholars represent over 60 percent of the most academically talented students in the state. UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program which considers the nomination of the most academically talented rising senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools.

