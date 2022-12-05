CONCORD, NH — Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed the University System of New Hampshire’s (USNH) strong Aa3 credit rating and improved its credit outlook from negative to stable, acknowledging successful cost-cutting measures amid coronavirus pandemic operating challenges.

To prepare for the headwinds facing higher education in the coming years due to declining numbers of high school graduates and fierce competition, USNH reduced its operating costs by $50 million between 2019 and 2022, despite high inflation. Moody’s recognized these measures noting that USNH demonstrates strong management credibility.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.