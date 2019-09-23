Woodsville High School will be hosting the following events:
• WHS will be hosting a New Hampshire College Mini Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
• Mike from Hillside Hives will be teaching students about Beekeeping and Honey making on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 2:30-3 p.m. in the WHS LLC (Library & Learning Commons). This presentation is in conjunction with the WHS PIE (Partners in Education) program.
• An Anti Bullying Assembly will take place on Friday, Sept. 27, from 1:45-3 p.m. Nationally known Educational Comedian, Keith Deltano, will be guest speaker. The program is funded by the North Country Health Consortium. For more information about Keith, go to https://www.dontbullyonline.com/
