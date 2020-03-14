Upward Bound Students Compete In Green Mountain Scholar’s Bowl

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Eleven Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound students joined their peers from four other regional Upward Bound programs to compete in the 2020 Green Mountain Scholars Bowl at the University of Vermont recently. Students from NVU-Lyndon, Castleton University, SUNY Adirondack, SUNY Plattsburgh, and UVM began their day with a welcome from UVM Upward Bound Director Adam Hurwitz, before being introduced to a panel of four Upward Bound alumni currently enrolled at UVM.
Among these panelists was Lyndon alum Daniel Cliché, a senior about to complete his degree in Environmental Engineering after being named a Green and Gold Scholar four years ago. The panel shared a bit about their UVM experiences, ranging from freshman year to senior year, after which the floor was opened to questions. Because Upward Bound students are often the first in their family to attend college, they had many questions, asking about steps they can take to prepare during the summer before college, what it’s like to be a nursing student, available scholarships, and effective note-taking strategies.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.