Upward Bound Students Volunteer To ‘Warm The Children’

These NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound students worked as volunteer shoppers for families during the Warm the Children event held recently: from left, Rosalynn Zaun from Lyndon Institute; Kylee Betz from Woodsville High School; Thomas Hinton from Lake Region Union High School; John Opperman from Canaan Memorial School; Shannon Florentine from Blue Mountain Union High School; and Lorelai Collins from Lake Region. (Courtesy photo)
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University Lyndon and Johnson Upward Bound students recently volunteered during the “Warm the Children” event. Warm the Children is a local program that has a mission to provide new, warm winter clothing to school-aged children who reside in Orleans County and Island Pond. The program is sponsored by the Barton Chronicle and seeks donations from its readership each year to provide for the area’s children.
This year, 28 Upward Bound students acted as volunteer shoppers and assisted families with selecting and sizing their new clothes. For the 16th year in a row, the Pick ‘n Shovel, located in Newport, hosted the program and did everything possible to help ensure that the area’s students received the clothing they needed to stay warm in the coming winter months.
The Hamblett family provided even more clothing to families this year, also helping students receive what they needed. In addition, the Turtle Fur Company donated 150 hand-crafted hats to the program. Area students in need are identified by staff members at the 26 cooperating schools in Orleans County and Island Pond. More than 170 children from local schools have received brand new winter outerwear.
The TRIO Upward Bound programs at NVU Lyndon and Johnson are college preparatory programs funded through the United States Department of Education that are committed to providing modest income, first generation college bound students with the academic background, college preparatory experiences and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. Upward Bound students spend six weeks each summer living and studying on their program’s campus, and participate in academic, leadership and community service activities throughout the school year to prepare for college. The Upward Bound students worked as volunteer shoppers for the families and got a chance to give back to our local community.
