Upward Bound Students Volunteer To ‘Warm The Children’
These NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound students worked as volunteer shoppers for families during the Warm the Children event held recently: from left, Rosalynn Zaun from Lyndon Institute; Kylee Betz from Woodsville High School; Thomas Hinton from Lake Region Union High School; John Opperman from Canaan Memorial School; Shannon Florentine from Blue Mountain Union High School; and Lorelai Collins from Lake Region. (Courtesy photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University Lyndon and Johnson Upward Bound students recently volunteered during the “Warm the Children” event. Warm the Children is a local program that has a mission to provide new, warm winter clothing to school-aged children who reside in Orleans County and Island Pond. The program is sponsored by the Barton Chronicle and seeks donations from its readership each year to provide for the area’s children.

This year, 28 Upward Bound students acted as volunteer shoppers and assisted families with selecting and sizing their new clothes. For the 16th year in a row, the Pick ‘n Shovel, located in Newport, hosted the program and did everything possible to help ensure that the area’s students received the clothing they needed to stay warm in the coming winter months.

