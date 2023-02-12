US Naval Academy Nominees
St. Johnsbury Academy seniors, Konnery Buoniconti of Lyndonville, and Liam Ryan of St. Johnsbury, have been nominated to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The pair, along with seven other Vermont seniors, were recognized at a December ceremony at the State House in Montpelier hosted by Vermont’s Congressional delegation to celebrate students nominated to the Air Force, Naval and Military academies. A final decision on their application is expected in March. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

