The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Farm-to-School Grant. Farm-to-School grants support state, regional and local organizations in planning, developing and implementing farm to school programs. Grants are designed to help start new farm to school programs or expand existing efforts.
Funds support a wide range of activities from training, planning, and developing partnerships, to creating new menu items, establishing supply chains, offering taste tests to children, purchasing equipment, planting school gardens, and organizing field trips to agricultural operations. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service seeks to competitively award up to $12 million this fiscal year to eligible applicants for projects that meet the purpose of the grant program.
Information about the three grant tracks available, along with the related eligibility requirements, is described in the Request for Application (RFA), and can be found through the following link: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=336252
The deadline to apply is Jan. 10, 2022.
